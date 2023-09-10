Oil theft: Four arrested Tantita security operatives exonerated

Four operatives of the Tantita Security Services Nigeria Ltd (TSSNL), arrested for alleged oil theft by the Nigerian Navy (NN), have been cleared and freed.

They were freed following the outcome of the intensive investigation by the Navy, which eventually revealed that they were innocent of the allegation.

The navy was said to have discovered in the course of the investigation that their arrest was made in error.

The suspects, who were initially handed over to the police by the Navy, were released when the authorities at the Naval headquarters were convinced in the course of the investigation that their arrest was a “mistake.”

It was gathered that the Naval authorities prevailed on their police counterpart to free the suspects for “want of satisfactory evidence to prosecute them.”

Sources in TSSNL confirmed their release to journalists on Saturday, vindicating the victims in the process.

It will be recalled that Tantita had in the wake of the arrest of its personnel, expressed their innocence.

The security outfit had insisted that the victims were on the manhunt for the oil thieves when they were unjustly apprehended by the Naval personnel attached to the Nigerian Navy Ship, NNS Beecroft.

The Tantita’s management, which protested the arrest of its personnel, said the action smacked off blackmail and intimidation and had demanded their immediate release.

Tantita’s management described the action as “unjustifiable, unwarranted and provocative.

“Our personnel, who were unlawfully arrested for trumped-up allegations of illegal oil theft along Lagos waterways have been freed and released to reunite with us.

“The Navy, upon the outcome of thorough investigations, directed the Police to release them. As Tantita stated initially, our men were on legitimate duties when they were unlawfully arrested.

“We are happy that common sense eventually prevailed and our men were left off the hook. This gesture by the Navy will foster and engender good working relationships to pursue the common goals of eradicating crude oil theft and pipeline vandalism.

“Tantita and Navy are now partners in progress and henceforth, we will operate in synergy to turn the heat on illegal oil operators in every part of the oil-producing areas and creeks of the Niger Delta region,” a Tantita source, which craved anonymity, noted.

It will be recalled that NN had, on April 29th, claimed that it arrested four operatives of TSSNL at New Ikotun Community, Lekki, Lagos, for attempted oil theft.