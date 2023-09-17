Oil Theft: Air strikes destroy 7 illegal refining sites in Rivers

Nigerian Air Force strikes criminal camps and hideouts at Arepo and environs

By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja.

Air strikes conducted by the Air Component of Operation Delta Safe to deny oil thieves and operators of illegal oil refining sites have destroyed 7 illegal refining sites in Rivers State over the weekend.



Director of NAF Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet said the strikes were conducted on Cawthorne Channel and Bille, both located in Degema Local Government Area of Rivers State adding, “it proved successful as 7 illegal refining sites were identified and destroyed.

It also denied the oil thieves opportunity of siphoning burst pipelines, operate their illegal oil refineries sites while damaging the environment.



Air Commodore Gabkwet said, “In Cawthorne Channel, 4 active illegal refining sites with dug out reservoirs and surface storage tanks suspected to be containing illegal refined products were sighted on 15 September 2023.



“Subsequently, the sites were destroyed. Similar air strikes were also conducted at Bille on 16 September 2023 and in the early hours of 17 September 2023.



“There, 3 illegal oil refining sites with storage tanks and reservoirs were destroyed.



“In one of the sites, a cotonou boat suspected to be siphoning crude oil from a flow station was engaged in several passes and destroyed.



‘In the last 2 months, Cawthorne Channel and Bille have accounted for the majority of oil theft and illegal oil refining activities in Rivers State.



“Within this period, over 30 illegal oil refining sites in these 2 locations have been destroyed by the Land, Maritime and Air Components of Operation Delta Safe.



“These efforts will be sustained in these locations and others until oil thieves and their accomplices desist from their illegal activities.”

