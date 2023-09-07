Ohanaeze warns against use of fake security statistics to incite South-East residents

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, an apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, on Thursday warned against the use of fake security statistics and situations to incite South-East residents against the government.

“The statistics that a total of 87,700 persons were killed, detained and displaced only in Imo State, are unverifiable and capable of violent incitement; especially among the youths and must not be tolerated.

“Indeed, the South-East has a fair share of the renowned national security challenges, but politicising it cannot be condoned and must be resisted,” Mazi Chika Adiele, Publicity Secretary of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Wing, said in a statement in Enugu.

Adiele noted that it was clear that Ohaneze Ndigbo and its youth wing would never condone extra judicial killing of unarmed Igbo youths anywhere.

He said that the group would not align itself with any individual or group(s) that attempt to malign or disparage Gov. Hope Uzodinma or any other political opposition in Imo State by mere speculations without due diligence.

“In the same vein, we will not support any criminal activities driven by either economic gain or political desperation.

“We will never allow Igboland to be turned into a theatre of war by irresponsible actors who would want to use our youths to capture power,” he said.

He noted that within about three months in office as President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, had demonstrated uncommon capacity in security, peace and economic development of Ala-Igbo, especially as it affects the youths.

“Iwuanyanwu has also tactically activated various measures working very hard to ensure the release of Mazi Nnnadi Kanu without making noise about it,” he added.