Ohanaeze decentralizes, sets up 3 zonal offices nationwide

THE apex Igbo socio-cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, has set up three zonal offices nationwide as part of efforts to cover the country effectively and sustain peace and unity among Igbo people and their host states.

The zonal office for the 19 Northern states is located in Abuja, that of the Southwest is in Lagos, while the South-East/South-South zones have theirs located in Enugu.

The National Vice President of Ohaneze, Chief Demian Ogene-Okeke, disclosed the setting up of the zones by the Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu -led apex Igbo body after a meeting with leaders of the Ohaneze Ndigbo Worldwide (Youth Wing), at Nanka, Orumba North local government area of Anambra State.

According to him, the zones will from time to time, discuss issues affecting the Igbo people living in all part of the country.

He said that with the emergence of Chief Iwanyanwu as the President of Ohaneze Ndigbo Worldwide, the organisation has risen again, adding that he was the one who facilitated the creation of the zonal offices to enable Igbo residing outside Igbo land to work in harmony.

On the need for the youths to foster genuine unity in the country, Okeke-Ogene said: ” We expect them to always show maturity, responsibility, humility in your actions. You must be humble to be able to serve. Everything is not about money.

“We cannot have people like Iwuanyanwu, Obi of Onitsha and others, and the youths will be insulting them.

” We were in war situation during the Biafra war and we never killed ourselves. Please I beg you, the youths, no matter the provocation, do not kill each other. At your ages, you are qualified to occupy any position in the country.

“At 32 years, Yakubu Gowon and Ojukwu were heads of state. At 35, I was President General of my town union. So, youths of today can contribute to the development of the nation and what will benefit Igbo nation.

“Remember that Ohaneze is not like political parties and the youths should know that they are being looked upon as leaders of tomorrow.

“The progress of Igbo nation lies on you and you must also respect and follow your leaders, both in government and Ohaneze.”

He also urged them to continue to work with other youths in other parts of the country to promote peace and unity so as to bring the desired development in Nigeria.