Ogun pays 40 per cent peculiar allowance to workers

By James Ogunnaike

Ogun State government has commenced payment of 40 per cent Peculiar Allowance to civil servants in the State, as part of measures to cushion the effects of fuel subsidy removal by the federal government.

Secretary to State Government, Mr. Tokunbo Talabi, who announced this in Abeokuta, the State capital, said the Dapo Abiodun-led government in the State remains committed to recognising and appreciating, the diligent efforts of the workers.

Talabi, noted that “the Peculiar Allowance was paid in fulfilment of the promises by Governor Dapo Abiodun-led administration to cushion the effect of the economic hardship”.

The State’s scribe explained that the purpose of the allowance was to boost the capacity of the workers for better productivity at the present time, adding that conversion of the government buses to Compressed Natural Gas by the government would be an added advantage to ease workers’ and residents’ mobility.

According to him, “the plan to make the payment is what was agreed on with labour unions to cushion the effect on fuel subsidy removal, apart from the payment of N10,000 to the workers in the State for three months. Peculiar Allowance is also being paid to every civil servant and it is going to be for a while until the new minimum wage is put in place’’.

Meanwhile, workers in the State have expressed delight over the payment of the allowance which has reflected in their salaries.

It would be recalled that the State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun promised the labour leaders in the wake of fuel subsidy that his government would pay 40 percent of the basic salary tagged, Peculiar Allowance, and additional payment of N10,000 palliatives for three months which commenced in July, 2023.

Consequently, an announcement that it had taken delivery of 3,000 bags of grains from the federal government which would be distributed to all, as a committee has been set up to ensure even and adequate distribution.

Speaking, a staff of the Ministry of Information and Strategy, Mr. Niyi Akinbobola, commended the strides of the government towards enhancing workers’ welfare in all ramifications, saying,’’ payment of the peculiar allowance is a pleasant surprise.

Also speaking, Mrs. Doyin Okulalu of the Bureau of Lands and Survey noted that the workers would always be grateful to the present administration for its magnanimity in alleviating the hard time that workers might be going through as a result of the subsidy removal.