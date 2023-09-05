Ogun LG boss who accused Gov Abiodun of diverting LG fund, freed from DSS custody

ABEOKUTA — THE suspended Chairman of Ijebu East Local Government Area of Ogun State, Mr Wale Adedayo, detained since Friday by the Department of State Services, DSS, yesterday, regained his freedom.

Adedayo, in a chat with Vanguard in Abeokuta, shortly after he was released, disclosed that he was summoned by the DSS based on a petition written against him that he made inciting comments that could jeopardize public peace.

Adedayo said: “They claimed there is a letter from Governor Dapo Abiodun that I was making inciting comments against the state government, but I told them that there was nothing like that or who did they say I have incited?

“I was accused of planning a protest but I said I didn’t know anything about that and I told them that I had only done what my conscience said that I should do and this I did with my other colleagues and Chairmen despite the fact that they all ran back.

“My conscience is very clear in the letter I wrote to Chief Olusegun Osoba, the former governor of the state and a national leader of our party, APC.

“Some of the chairmen had input in the letter, I only did the editing of the letter, put my name there and then sent it and what is written in the letter affects all the council chairmen, so it is not about getting their backing or not.”

Speaking on the next line of action, he said: “I will certainly go to court to challenge my illegal suspension.”

On the claim by JAAC that no dime of the local government money was missing, the embattled Chairman said: “Let them tell that to the EFCC, I have sent my letters to them.”