Ogun LG boss calls for collaboration in community devt

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The Chairman, Obafemi/Owode local government area of Ogun State, Hon. Adeshina Ogunsola has called on corporate organizations and philanthropists in the State, to rise and contribute to the development of their immediate society.

Ogunsola, who made the call, while commissioning 10 lock-up shops donated by Chief Olalekan Olakunle

to market men and women by Asiwaju of Orile-Imo, in Obafemi/Owode local government, as part of activities to mark his birthday, explained that government alone cannot provide all necessary amenities, saying that development of communities should be a joint effort.

“Let’s support government in the development of our area. We should all rally round to execute little projects in our communities.

Ogunsola, while commending Chief Olakunle for his philanthropical gesture, stressed that the Council area has erected a boreholes, renovated some health centres and constructed shops in the some community markets, saying that all these are due for commissioning in October.

Chief Olakunle, during the celebration empowered no fewer than 50 women, comprising of widows and aged with cash and working tools, including sewing machines, hair fryers, grinding and machines.

Speaking with newsmen shortly after commissioning another multi-million naira hotel, the project facilitator, Chief Olakunle noted that the donation of the lock-up shops was part of his humanitarian programmes to the community.

Asiwaju Olakunle maintained that assisting the government through intervention schemes from individuals and corporate organizations would assuage the suffering of the people.

“This has been my annual ritual because every year of my birthday I ensure I make an impact to the society and touch the lives of every individual in my community.

“This year’s empowerment is unique in the sense that, I have made a vow with God that whatever he gives me, I will use it to assist man and humanity.

“I want to urge philanthropists in the society to rise up to the occasion and lift the less privileged in the society. This will assist the government, because government cannot do it all.”