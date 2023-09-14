Ogun govt declares collection of any fee or levy in schools illegal

Governor Dapo Abiodun

The government in Ogun says it remains illegal for school heads in both public primary and secondary schools across the state to collect any form of fee, levy or payment.

The Special Adviser to Gov. Dapo Abiodun on Education, Science and Technology, Prof. Abayomi Arigbabu, disclosed this in Abeokuta on Wednesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Arigbabu spoke during the 2023/2024 Academic Session Pre-Resumption Meeting with education stakeholders in the state,

Arigbabu said it should be remembered that the state government’s free education policy was still in place.

“The cost of materials, maintenance and provision of facilities in schools had been taken care of by the government.

“So, people should be reminded that the present administration at inception cancelled all forms of payment to encourage children to have access to quality education, without paying any amount,” he said.

The Special Adviser advised Principals and Headteachers to encourage and promote merit in their various schools.

He added that anyone desiring to make a donation to schools or use school facilities for any event, should follow government’s stipulated guidelines.

”This is in order not to disrupt the academic activities in schools.”

Arigbabu added that government was working on modalities towards enhancing the security architecture in schools.

He urged school administrators to ensure religious tolerance and avoid anything capable of putting the name of the state in disrepute.