OGUN: DSS grills Council Chair over alleged breach of public peace

DSS

By Olalekan Bilesanmi

The suspended Chairman of Ijebu East Local Government Area of Ogun State, Mr Wale Adedayo, was invited to the office of the Department of State Service (DSS) in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, over an alleged breach of public peace, sources close to the agency have said.

According to the sources, Adedayo, who arrived at the office of the secret police late on Friday, was quizzed by the DSS following reports of his public incitement against Ogun State government.

The suspended Chairman had written a letter to a former governor of the state, Chief Olusegun Osoba, alleging that Governor Dapo Abiodun had hijacked public funds while also forwarding a petition to anti-graft agencies over same issue.

However, members of the Joint Account and Allocation Committee (JAAC) in Ogun dismissed the allegation, affirming that every fund approved by the Committee, consisting of stakeholders, passed through the various Local Council Accounts.

Appearing before the state House of Assembly on the enquiry over the allegation of fund diversion, the JAAC members explained that the process of fund administration for JAAC always takes place monthly at a meeting, and that it was at the meeting that all first-line charges, including Primary School Teachers’ salaries, LG Pension, traditional council, leave bonus and check-off dues of labour unions were aggregated among LG Chairmen and payment made.

According to them, there were instances when the State Government had to augment shortfall to allow all the Local Councils take care of all their first-line charges.

While stating that at no time did the Ogun State government interfere in the management and distribution of local government allocation since 2019, they said that most times, the government augmented their funds because of insufficient allocation from the Federation Account.

They further confirmed that the August allocation was N5.2bn, which was shared to take care of first-line charges.

.However, Adedayo’s petition was believed to have created unrest in the state, hence the DSS was said to have invited him to speak to the document.

“He arrived at the DSS office late on Friday and, as soon as he is through, he will be released, said one of the sources.

It was also revealed that the suspended Council Chairman alleged that he saw some strange people milling around his family with possible intent to harm them, while security operatives swung into action to investigate the veracity of his claim and possibly arrest those people.