Ogun develops toolkits, trains stakeholders on FRILIA

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

Ogun State government in collaboration with the World Bank has trained over 65 stakeholders drawn across various ministries and agencies on capacity building on land management.

The training held in Abeokuta, was conducted by the International Development Consultancy on Sustainability (IDCS), was part of efforts aimed at attracting investors into the agricultural sector of the State.

The team leader of IDCS, Mr. Kehinde Johnson revealed that the training on developed toolkits for the Implementation of Framework for Responsible and Inclusive Land Intensive Agriculture (FRILIA) Principles in the state was an innovative project aimed to simplify land management, ensure responsible investment, and promote community development in the state’s agricultural sector.

He stated that the state had long been recognised as a strategic hub for attracting agricultural investments, with a focus on crops, aquaculture, livestock, and horticulture.

“When an investor is coming, these stakeholders are able to engage and ask relevant questions like what are your plans for community development, what are your plans for resettlement where it is required, what are your plans for compensation, all these toolkits address these areas including environmental sustainability safeguards for the community.

“FRILIA is a World Bank initiative which has been introduced in Kaduna State and Ogun is the second state in the federation that will be adopting it.

“FRILIA is all about ensuring that there are regulations, policies, MOUs to protect investment in the agricultural sector so that when an investor comes in and he knows that there is a framework for him to operate, it becomes easier”.

While declaring the training open, Permanent Secretary of the State Ministry of Agriculture, Mr Samuel Adeogun noted that the development of the toolkits was to help in achieving a seamless

implementation of FRILIA, adding that Ogun State was the second State to adopt the World Bank-assisted project.

Speaking during the training, the Project Coordinator of the State Economic Transformation Project (OGSTEP) Mosun Owo-Odusi, represented by the Project Monitoring and Evaluation Specialist, Dr. Abiodun Adeeko, emphasized that the capacity-building initiative aims to engage all critical stakeholders.

He stressed that FRILIA seeks to involve everyone in the agricultural investment process, leaving no one behind saying that it was a commitment to ensure international best practices in the state’s agricultural sector.