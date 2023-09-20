Ogun considers ‘special task force’ to try cultists

…plans amnesty programme

By James Ogunnaike

ABEOKUTA: Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun on Wednesday said, his administration will establish a Special Court to try cult-related cases in the State.

Also, a Joint Anti-Cultism Security Task Force comprising all major security outfits, with the mandate to rid the state of the menace of cultism will be set up.

According to Governor Abiodun, these decisions were arrived at, after a joint security meeting, held at the Governor’s Office, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, following days of cult-related clashes in Sagamu, which left many dead and others injured.

He added that the state is also proposing an amnesty programme for would-be cultists who may wish to surrender their weapons.

It would be recalled that Governor Abiodun on Tuesday, during a visit to the palace of the Akarigbo of Remoland, Oba Babatunde Ajayi,



hinted that his administration would enact a law that would pronounce death penalty on anyone caught engaging in cult activities in the state.

The meeting, according to Governor Abiodun, focused on providing adequate measures to eradicate cultism in the Gateway State.

Abiodun said: “During the Joint Security meeting that took place today (Wednesday), we engaged in fruitful discussions regarding the implementation of measures aimed at combating cultism in Ogun State.

“Our primary focus was on establishing a special court, forming a joint operational force comprising various security agencies, and implementing a death penalty for cultism offences.

“In addition to these measures, we also deliberated on the possibility of introducing a period of amnesty. This would allow individuals who wish to surrender their weapons and renounce their affiliation with any cult-related groups and activities, the opportunity to do so without fear of prosecution.

“As an administration deeply committed to fostering a peaceful and violence-free society, we are dedicated to providing the Special Court and Joint Anti-Cultism Security Task Force with the necessary logistics and tools to support their operations effectively.

“The overall objective of our conversation is to address the issue of cultism through a multifaceted approach. This will include legal and enforcement measures, rehabilitation efforts, and community engagement through our respected traditional leaders.

“In conclusion, we are determined to tackle the menace of cultism in our state head-on. By employing a combination of legal frameworks, law enforcement strategies, rehabilitation initiatives, and community involvement, we believe we can bring about lasting change.”