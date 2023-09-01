Ogun community gets electricity after 12 years wait

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

Residents of Egbeda community in Kobape, Obafemi/Owode local government area of Ogun State, were filled with joy, as a private company recently supplied them with a transformer to end the 12 years of darkness in the community.

The transformer was provided by Crestline Properties Nigeria Limited to give indigenes and residents of the community a new lease of life.

Speaking with newsmen, Baale of Egbeda village, Chief Sunday Fasesan Solola, who could not hide his joy, said, the arrival of the transformer marked the beginning of a transformative journey in the community.

He said the delivery and installation of the transformer will not only illuminate the community physically, but also symbolize a shared commitment to progress, unity, and collective well-being by the company.

“As you can see, the installation and energization processes had commenced, the once-shadowed streets of Egbeda and its adjourning communities now embrace the brilliance of light.

While emphasizing the magnitude of the development that the electricity will bring to the community, Fasesan stated that the gesture signifies hope, growth, and connectivity.

“Our community’s aspirations for growth and development are finally materializing”, he said.

On his part, Baale of Sokenu Village, Chief Jelili Shogbamu, echoed Chief Fasesan’s sentiments, stressing that, “for years, darkness cast a shadow on our progress. But today, Crestline Properties Nigeria Limited has not only illuminated our communities but also ignited a spark of optimism within our hearts”.

Also speaking, the Area Community Chairman of the community, Chief Sodimu Lukman, said, “This achievement is a testament to the power of collaboration. Together, we have overcome the challenge of darkness and united under the light of transformation”.

Speaking on behalf of Crestline Properties Nigeria Limited, CEO, Mr. Somide Samuel Oluwamuyiwa, said provision of the transformer was not just about providing electricity; but it’s about igniting progress.

“Our commitment to both the estate and the community, underscores our dedication to sustainable development.”

He emphasized the alignment of the initiative with the company’s promise to investors, saying, “we are sculpting not just homes, but vibrant communities. This is a journey towards making dreams tangible and lives better.

“Our contractor has been fully mobilized. We are dedicated to completing the electrification project within a month, adhering rigorously to regulatory standards and ensuring unparalleled efficiency.

“The transformational achievement of bringing the transformer reflects our commitment to uplifting communities, through which the company will not only fulfills promises, but also ignites a beacon of progress, lighting the way for a brighter future”.