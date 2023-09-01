Ogun Assembly approves six months maternity leave for mothers

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

Ogun State House of Assembly has passed a resolution directing the state government to support the exclusive breastfeeding initiative in the health sector by extending the period of maternity leave for nursing mothers in the State public service from the existing 84 working days to six months.

The passage of the resolution at plenary presided over by the Speaker, Olakunle Oluomo, followed a motion moved by the Majority Leader, Yusuf Sheriff and seconded by the Minority Leader, Lukman Adeleye who sponsored the Resolution.

Opening debate on the resolution, Adeleye stated that the proposed extension for the exclusive breastfeeding as being practiced in other South West States was targeted at nurturing healthy children with strong immunity and high level intelligent quotient.

According to Adeleye, the resolution would assist in recognising the crucial role of exclusive breastfeeding in the overall health and well-being of infants and nursing mothers; stating that there was the need for an extension of period of maternity leave to enable nursing mothers breastfeed their babies effectively.

This the sponsor noted, would create an avenue for acknowledging the existing national policy that supports exclusive breastfeeding in both formal and informal work environments, pointing out the fact that most states in the South West already enjoyed six-month maternity leave, and that the State should be part of the laudable initiative.

Adeleye, therefore, appreciated the efforts of stakeholders in the health sector in championing the promotion of exclusive breastfeeding in line with the focus of the 2023 Breastfeeding Week, themed: “Enabling Breastfeeding, Making a Difference For Working Parents”.

He called on government and all stakeholders to take decisive actions to ensure supportive breastfeeding environments, urging employers of labour to prioritize breastfeeding-friendly facilities for nursing mothers and babies.

Corroborating the sponsor’s view, other lawmakers including Damilola Soneye, Oluseun Adesanya, Adegoke Adeyanju and Waliu Owode, commended the sponsor of the resolution, explaining that it was a right initiative that would aid the overall health well-being of babies and sustain the healthy living of the nursing mothers.

In their contributions, Deputy Speaker, Bolanle Ajayi, as well as Babatunde Tella, Bisi Oyedele, Yusuf Amosun and Sherif Yusuf, submitted that the implementation of the resolution would foster effective bonding between the nursing mothers and their children.

They added that it would also contribute to healthy growth that would in turn have a significant development in the overall development and well-being of the babies.