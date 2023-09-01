Ogun: 20-year-old man arrested for allegedly killing father for ritual

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The Ogun State Community, Social Orientation and Safety Corps, codenamed So-Safe Corps, has arrested Ridwan who allegedly murdered his father for ritual purposes in Ogun.

This was contained in a statement issued from the Office of the State Commander of the Corps, Soji Ganzallo, through the Office of the Director of Information and Public Relations of the Corps, Assistant Commander Moruf Yusuf.

According to the statement, “at about 12:00hrs on Thursday, 31st August 2023, officers of the Corps on routine patrol heard a strange noise in a building while at Oshoku Village in Ijebu North Local Government Area.

“The officers entered the building to confirm what was happening, but to their dismay, they found a man’s body lying lifeless in a pool of his own blood and the alleged killer fled the scene.”

The statement read further that Ganzallo instructed the Zonal Commander, Ijebu Zonal Command, ACC Marcus Ayankoya to get the suspected killer, Ridwan arrested under 24hrs.

The suspected killer was nabbed where he was hiding in a bush.

He confessed to having killed his father, Ishau with a rope tied to his neck and a knife used to remove the needed parts of his body for ritual purposes.

Ganzallo noted that the alleged killer told the officers of the Corps that he only removed the private part, larynx, and just four teeth of his father as requested by a ritualist he identified as Baba Kekere.

Ganzallo further revealed that when he was asked about the whereabouts of the ritualist, he refused to give details.

Ganzallo stated that the alleged killer had been transferred to the Nigeria Police Force, Ogbere Divisional headquarters for further investigation and likely prosecution.