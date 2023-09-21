Oduneye Oluwatosin takes beauty empire to South Africa

Super creative makeup artist and hair stylist, Oduneye Oluwatosin, has said she is ready to South Africa’s beauty industry by storm with her Debstar Beauty Empire brand.

Oluwatosin, who hails from Ogun State, told newsmen that Debstar’s journey in the world of beauty has been nothing short of inspirational.

She said with a background in makeup artistry and hair styling, she has made it her mission to inspire and uplift individuals through the power of makeup and hairstyling.

Her motivation is rooted in helping people discover their unique beauty and embrace their inner confidence.

She said she envisions a community where people feel supported, empowered, and free to express themselves through the artistry of makeup and hair, all while celebrating individuality and enhancing natural beauty.

Debstar’s journey has been marked by significant milestones, including the launch of her own business space and the establishment of her beauty academy which is situated in Agungi estate, Lekki, Lagos.

These achievements have allowed her to promote self-expression, embrace unique styles, and make people feel beautiful and confident.

Additionally, Debstar’s collaborations with well-known celebrities for events have garnered recognition and solidified her presence in the industry.

One of Debstar’s notable accomplishments includes organising a successful beauty, hair, and makeup master class in Nigeria and Ghana, with plans underway to host similar events in South Africa and other African countries.

These master classes have enabled her to share her expertise and inspire others in the industry.

As for the future, she said: “Debstar Beauty Empire is poised for even greater success.

“My her team and I are excited about organising more exceptional beauty, hair, and makeup masterclasses in different countries, spreading their message of empowerment and beauty worldwide.

“We also have plans to collaborate with renowned beauty influencers and expand the brand’s presence on social media, with the goal of creating a global community of empowered beauty enthusiasts.

“My message to the world is clear: keep chasing those dreams; you’re unstoppable!”

With her passion, expertise, and dedication to empowering others, Debstar Beauty Empire is on the verge of becoming a global force in the beauty industry, she added.