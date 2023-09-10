Obudu Cargo/passenger Airport to be ready in 6months  – Otu

…earmarks 3.7 billion for airport project completion

..We’ve restructured our debt repayment plan for development projects

…to build rail for electric-train from Calabar to Obudu

By Ike Uchechukwu CALABAR

Cross River state state governor, Sen. Bassey Otu has restated his administration’s commitment to making sure the Obudu Cargo and Passenger Airport be one completed and fully functional.

According to him the state has earmarked 3.7 billion to enable it complete the project which he assured would come on steam in the next six months .

The governor who gave the assurance weekend in Calabar during a media interaction with journalists at his temporary office said there won’t be anymore delays as he intends complete most projects from 1999.

He also revealed that the debt repayment plan of the state has been restructured to allow to state some space to achieve it’s people first vision of making sure that every individual both indigenes and residents alike enjoy the dividends of democracy.

Speaking further he hinted on that plans were already in motion to build a railway from Calabar to Obudu and the train will be start of the arts electric trains to ease transportation for inhabitants of the state.

His words :” While my administration is mainly focused on completing existing projects from 1999 till date instead of embarking on new ones, the construction of this railway line is crucial to alleviate the current transportation issues in the state.

“We are fully committed to not only kick-starting this project but we will also ensure its successful completion within the life of my adminstration.

“On our debt portfolio, the State Government has successfully re-structured our debt repayment so as to give room for development projects.

“In order to transform the State into a transit hub and evacuation corridor, the State Government has attracted an Irish Aviation Company to build and run an Aviation Training School in Bebi, Obanliku.

“The State Government will undertake the payment of full tuition fees for all the indigenes of the State enrolled in the institution.

“The sum of N3.7bn has also been made available by the State Government for the completion of the Obudu Cargo and Passenger Airport which is part of efforts to turn Cross River into an aviation hub,” the governor stated.