Obtain permit before project construction, Bayelsa warn residents, ministries

By Samuel Oyadongha, Yenagoa

Bayelsa State government has advised residents of the state capital and its environs and state ministries and agencies to obtain planning permits before they embark on physical development and construction activities.

The Executive Chairman, Bayelsa State Physical Planning and Development Board, Hon Kuroakegha Dorgu, also warned that those who fail to comply and obtain genuine permits will be dragged before

the physical Planning and Development Tribunal.

Dorgu, who made this known at the weekend during a call on him by Bayelsa State House of Assembly Committee on Physical Planning and Development as part of their Oversight functions led by Hon. Ebizi Ndiomu-Brown, emphasized the need for government ministries and agencies to always obtain a building permit from the board before embarking on any project in the state.

According to him, “other agencies of the Federal Government always comply, as whenever they want to carry out any building project in the state, they will first of all approach the board to obtain building permit. The same is applicable to the state-owned ministries and agencies.

“The law establishing the board does not exempt anyone. Any ministry or agency that does not comply, will be taken to the Physical Planning and Development Tribunal.’

He also hinted that plans are underway to carry out urban renewal in some areas in the city of Yenagoa.

Dorgu also informed that the state government has also declared the Outer Ring Road, from the AIT roundabout up until Igbogene as the Greater Yenagoa City, adding that plans have reached an advanced stage to enlighten the communities within the corridors of the area in question.

On the challenges faced by the board, Dorgu informed the committee that it lacks operational vehicles, a shortage of manpower amongst others, and appealed to the House Committee to collaborate with the board to achieve desired goals.

Earlier, the Chairman of the State House of Assembly House Committee on Physical Planning and Development, Hon. Ebizi Ndiomu-Brown had hinted that the visit was to familiarize with the board, to know their activities as well as challenges and ways to collaborate with the board for effective delivery of its mandate.