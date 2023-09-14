Oborevwori tasks Architects to examine causes of building collapse

Worried by the incessant cases of collapsed buildings in the country, Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori has tasked members of the Nigerian Institute of Architects (NIA) to critically examine causes of building collapse in the country to avoid the disturbing development.

Speaking in Asaba on Thursday at the opening ceremony of a two-day programme: Archi- Delta Expo 2023, organised by the state chapter of the Nigerian Institute of Architects (NIA), Governor Oborevwori said everything would be done in the State to prevent cases of building collapse and implored Architects to rise to the occasion.

Represented by the Commissioner for Lands, Surveys & Urban Development, Chief Emamusi Obiodeh, the Governor said that; “Distinguished Ladies and Gentlemen, from the records, the Archi-Delta Expo is an annual event by the Nigerian Institute of Architects, Delta State chapter where it presents impactful lectures in the building industry, innovative products exhibition and presentation of awards to deserving individuals, consultants, infrastructural companies and government”.

The Governor further said; “I am particularly fascinated by the theme of this year’s Archi-Delta Expo 2023: ‘ Sustainable Development 111 is here again”. This theme is not only apt but also very timely. It is particularly germane, because sustainable development cannot take place in an era where building collapse has unfortunately become the norm. It is worrisome and I would like a professional body like the NIA to seize the opportunity of a gathering like this, to critically examine the causes of such ugly events with a view to providing enduring solutions to end the unfortunate development”.

Speaking further, he said, “Here in Delta State, my administration is bent on protecting the tax payers’ money by completing all ongoing projects in addition to newly initiated ones in a bid to sustain developmental objectives in our well-articulated M.O.R. E agenda to improve on the infrastructural and human capital spheres”.

“This administration has promised to continue from where the previous administration stopped in terms of infrastructural and human capital development as continuity and sustainability are key factors in development and this is the connection between the M.O.R.E agenda of this government and the theme of Nigerian Institute of Architects Archi-Delta Expo 2023”, the Governor also said.

He affirmed his belief that the NIA and the Delta state Government have a shared vision toward sustainable development, adding; “And I look forward to collaboration and synergy between the NIA and the State Government”.

The Governor commended the NIA, Delta State chapter for the well organized programme and it’s far-reaching impact and benefits to the people and government of Delta State.

“Once again, I welcome the National President of the NIA and the Executive Council members to Asaba, the capital city of Delta State and I sincerely hope that you and your team will enjoy your stay here, because Asaba is home away from home”.

The Chairman of the Nigerian Institute of Architects (NIA), Delta State chapter, Architect Pius Amromanoh, had earlier welcomed all and sundry to the event.

The representative of the Governor later formally declared Archi-Delta Expo 2023 opened.