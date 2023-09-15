Oborevwori commended over approval to fix bad spots on Agbor-Sapele Road

Renowned Civil rights activist, Nigerian indigenous language advocate and 2023 House of Representatives candidate for Ethiope Federal constituency who is also a pioneer of the Abraka Needs Roads advocacy group, Godstime Ukuanovwe, has applauded Delta State governor, His Excellency Rt Hon Sheriff Francis Orovwedor Oborevwori over the approval to fix the federal expressway passing through Abraka to Agbor in the state.

Ukuanovwe recounted the security threat the bad and negative economy effect the bad spot of the federal highway poses to Abraka, Delta’s fast-rising city and university community.

Ukuanovwe said that several persons have been kidnapped, killed and raped along the numerous bad spots along the said road.

In his words: “It is a great disturbance to business activities, adding that prices of goods and commodities are on the rise because getting access into Abraka is now an issue.”

He continued: “Men and women of high and low profile have suffered the ripple effects of the bad road.

“A serving councilor and professor, students have been kidnapped and killed on this very road

“The bad spot has further overburdened the very scarce internal link roads in the university community. As we speak Abraka is in urgent need of internal link roads and construction of fresh internal link roads to open up the community

The fact is Abraka is fast taking the shape of a proper city. Buildings are springing up on daily basis. The only problem and limitations posing threat to the transformation of this community into a city is internal link roads.

“We want the government to look into Abraka critically and help the community succeed in taking a proper city look.”

He noted that “the community already has the needed potentials,” saying: “Abraka generates the highest revenue for Ethiope East local government area.”

“I wish to urge his Excellency, Rt Hon Sheriff Francis Orovwedor Oborevwori to take Abraka development as top priority of his administration. As a people and a group (Abraka Needs Roads advocacy group) we’re ready and willing to give the government the needed support to succeed. We have a workable plan that needs to be improved upon for the development of Abraka.”

“It’s a known fact that Delta has been a state known for the maintenance of multiple cities from inception. Aside the University in Abraka, the aquatic attraction with the river Ethiope presence is a big plus as source of attraction. Infact I’ll encourage the state government to look into investing into Abraka and make it the Aquatic City of Delta.

“And also may I sincerely appreciate His Excellency and all members of the State Executive Council for the kind approval of the rehabilitation of the Abraka Expressway. As a people, we’re optimistic that the contractors will be mobilised to site almost immediately to ameliorate the suffering of the people.”

Meanwhile, he commended the Governor for “finding a worthy son of Abraka in the person of Barr. Michael Ogboru worthy to be appointed as Special Adviser.

“We’re grateful for this and we pray that more should come,” he concluded.