Oborevwori: 100 days of impactful leadership

On May 29, 2023, His Excellency, Sheriff Oborevwori was sworn in as the 5th elected Governor of Delta State.

In keeping with his M.O.R.E agenda, which represents Meaningful Development; Opportunities for All; Realistic Reforms and Enhanced Peace and Security, Oborevwori, has demonstrated that he was prepared to advance Delta state by hitting the ground running.

On September 6, 2023, he completed 100 days in office, a concept propounded by the 32nd President of the United States of America, Franklin Delano Roosevelt on June 12, 1933. Since the Roosevelt declaration, the first 100 days of a presidential or governorship term has taken on symbolic significance, and the period is considered a benchmark to measure the early success of a President or Governor.

In keeping with this tradition, Governor Oborevwori, has lined up several projects initiated by the previous administration for inauguration.

Speaking on Thursday September 7, 2023 at the inauguration of multi-billion naira projects initiated by the previous administration at the Dennis Osadebay University, Anwai-Asaba, Governor Oborevwori, traced the root cause of project abandonment in Nigeria to successive administrations refusing to continue and complete projects started by their predecessors due to fear that the former would take the glory.

The Governor, who also inaugurated 29 network of roads with 31.45Km line drains around Madonna College road in Asaba and Okpanam areas of Oshimili South and Oshimili North Local Government Council areas of the state, said that leaders should not entertain such fears and insecurities if they are focused on the general well-being of the people.

The projects inaugurated at the Dennis Osadebay University, Anwai-Asaba, include 500 and double 250-seater auditoriums, faculty building and furnishing of Faculty of Agriculture, Administrative building; Vice-Chancellors lodge; gate entrance and main entrance access road at the university.

Speaking separately during the inauguration of the projects, initiated by the previous administration at the university, Governor Oborevwori, noted that government was a continuum and it was the duty of successive administrations to continue and complete projects initiated by their predecessors for the collective good of the people.

He commended his predecessors for continuing with projects they met while also executing new projects and particularly lauded the immediate past administration of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for initiating the projects.

Oborevwori said: “My joy knows no bounds as we inaugurate this 500-seater auditorium, two 250-seater auditorium, building and furnishing of the Faculty of Agriculture, administrative building, main gate building and internal roads in this citadel of learning.

“There are two reasons for my happiness today, first is that I promised Deltans in my inaugural speech that I will ensure that all ongoing projects embarked upon by the previous administration would be completed alongside new initiatives.

“Government is a continuum and it is the duty of successive administrations to put the resources of the state to good use by ensuring that projects are completed in a timely and prudent manner.”

While underscoring the importance of education to the growth, development and advancement of modern society, Governor Oborevwori, assured that his administration would continue to give moral and institutional support for the development of the three new universities.

“The second reason for my joy is that the completion of these projects underscores our commitment to the educational advancement of our people.

“Education and knowledge are two cornerstones of progress in any modern society. The emplacement of skilled and professional competencies for all the citizens and residents of the state is one of the priorities of this administration.

“It is also gratifying to note that enrollment into the university has continued to grow. This is undeniable proof that the decision to establish this university and two others in Ozoro and Agbor is justified,” he said.

The elated Governor, challenged the university authority to prioritise curriculum development and innovation to make graduates meet up with challenging technological trends.

Governor Oborevwori said: “I implore the Governing Council and the Board of the university to prioritise curriculum development and innovation.

“In a time of rapid economic and technological change, the challenge is to develop courses and programmes that will enable the graduates to forge the strongest career paths, learn new skills, solve real world business problems, and develop the abilities and expertise to be in tune with global trends.

“This calls for hands-on and work-integrated learning as a direct response to the demand for professionals with market-relevant skills.

“Graduates from our universities must be well-equipped with business knowledge and competencies in critical thinking, interpersonal skills, communication, ability to work in teams, entrepreneurial skills, as well as self, social, and ethical awareness.”

Inaugurating the road projects, he said: “We are here to commission total number of 29 roads of 16.ookm length with accompanying drains of 31.45km length, cutting across two local government areas (Oshimili North and Oshimili South) on the Madonna College Road and adjoining streets that link to the existing Storm Water Discharge drain on DBS and Cabinet Road through Mariam Babangida road.

“This 16km flood control project is a powerful testament to the power of strategic thinking and wise planning.

I was here on June 23 this year on an inspection visit and saw first hand the potential this project has in fostering trade and commerce in the two local government areas but also in improving the quality of lives of our people.

“I directed that the construction work be expedited. And I subsequently paid another visit on August 31 to ensure that the project is completed as scheduled.

I am glad that today, this project has been completed and ready for commissioning.

“At this juncture, I must pay tribute to the immediate past Governor of the state, His Excellency, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, for his vision and foresight in initiating this project and similar ones in the capital territory.

It is a fact that residents in this area can now sleep with their two eyes closed with the completion of this project.

“Under the MORE agenda of this administration, we are poised to raise the bar when it comes to road and physical infrastructure as well as urban renewal. I assure you that the coming months and years will witness accelerated infrastructural development of the most vital interest and impact.”

Beyond completing ongoing projects, Governor Oborevwori has also initiated some new projects which were recently awarded following the reconstitution of the State Executive Council.

The first 100 days of Governor Oborevwori in the saddle has been remarkable with impactful leadership and we look forward to greater days and years ahead of him as he soldiers on to deliver on his M.O.R.E Agenda aimed at Advancing Delta.