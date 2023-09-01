Obiano wrong to depose monarchs who visited Buhari during his tenure – Soludo’s Commissioner

By Vincent Ujumadu

The immediate past governor of Anambra State, Chief Willie Obiano was wrong to have deposed the 12 traditional rulers in the state who visited former President Muhammadu Buhari during his tenure, the state Commissioner for Local Government, Chieftaincy and Community Affairs, Mr. Tony Nwabunwanne has said.

Obiano had complained that the traditional rulers travelled outside the state without the approval of the state government.

The affected traditional rulers accompanied the Anambra billionaire oil magnet, Prince Arthur Eze to Abuja to complain about non release of statutory five percent meant for the Monarchs from the Federation Account, although they could not meet the former president.

The affected traditional rulers were Igwe Alex Edozieuno of Mkpunando, Igwe Mark Anthony Okonkwo of Alor, Igwe Chukuwma Bob Vincent Orji of Ezinifite, Igwe Engr G.B.C Mbakwe of Abacha, Igwe Chijioke Nwankwo of Nawfia, and Igwe Nkeli Nelly of Igbariam

Others include,Igwe Anthony Onyekwere of Owelle, Igwe A. N Onwuneme of Ikenga, Igwe Simon Ikechukwu Chidubem of Umumbo,Igwe S. O Uche of Ezira,Igwe Dr Emeka Ilouno of Ifitedunu and Igwe Peter Ikegbunem Udoji of Eziagulu Otu.

Describing Obiano’s decision as illegal, unconstitutional and against the fundamental rights of the monarchs, the Commissioner said that the state government would review the case.

According to the Commissioner, the Obiano administration got it all wrong, adding that even the then House of Assembly cautioned Obiano against the dethronement of the monarchs.

Nwabunwanne said: ”Come to think of it, what did those monarchs do? What offence did they commit?. Don’t they have their rights of moment and Association?

“Did they castigate the Anambra State government or the governor during their trip to Abuja?

“Now, assuming but not conceding that the monarchs committed an offence and you suspended them for one year, are you supposed to crown another person in their various communities within the pendency of their suspension? This was what the government then did.

“Many things were done wrongly in the past Government in that respect, and that is what we are trying to correct. These things must be got right. Certain impunity should not be allowed to continue”.