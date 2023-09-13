Obi will reclaim his mandate, says LP Chieftain

The governorship aspirant under the platform of Labour Party (LP) in the Edo 2024 election, Stephen Osemwegie has expressed optimism amid the ongoing legal tussle between the party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi and President Bola Tinubu.

Recall the tribunal, last week struck out the various charges filed by Obi and the LP challenging Tinubu’s victory in the February 25 election.

Osemwegie, in a statement Wednesday, said the judgement of the tribunal dashed the hope of Nigerians.

According to him, the verdict did not reflect the position of the constitution of the country adding that “Obi will reclaim his mandate”.

“I’m dismayed by the PEPT’s judgment as it amounts to a total abdication of power to the executive arm of government in a manner indicative of state capture, and does not reflect the independence of the judiciary as envisaged by the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. It is a slap on us as nation that prides itself as “Giant of Africa”.

“This aberration should be strongly condemned in its entirety. I believe it is an attempt to legitimize the imposed presidency of Bola Tinubu; dash the hope of the ordinary and long-suffering Nigerians for a new nation anchored on the principles of justice, equity and fairness; and grossly undermine the moral and ethical standards of the larger society,” he said.

The LP guber aspirant also promised to make Edo an industrial hub of Nigeria when elected next year.

Speaking on the source of funding for his proposed initiatives for the State, Osemwegie drew a comparison between Edo and New Jersey.

“Edo approximately covers an area of 19,000 sq km, same as New Jersey USA. Edo population is approximately 4.5 million, while New Jersey is approximately 9 million people (double the population of Edo State). The current annual budget of Edo is 360 billion naira (approximately 0.4 billion US dollars) while New Jersey’s annual budget is at a whopping 54 billion US dollars.”

He added; “There is no money to develop and industrialise Edo based on its paltry resources, therefore new funding must come from the diaspora in the form of investment bonds which will be sold to Edo indigenes in Diaspora”.

He further proposed 10,000 Edo Diasporans partnering with his administration while investing $10,000 each over 4 years to reconstruct the newly industrialised Edo, which will guarantee returns to investors.

‘These investments will enable the implementation of the SEE A HOPE agenda,” he said.

Osemwegie expressed readiness to deliver from first day in office if elected the next Governor of Edo in 2024.

“I stand with Peter Obi in these difficult times in Nigeria’s democratic metamorphosis. Let nobody despair because of the temporary setback at the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC). This is a time to pull together and stand firm in our support for the New Nigeria Project pioneered by Peter Obi and the larger OBIdient Family. We shall overcome,” he concluded.