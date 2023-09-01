Obi, Wike, Otti, Fubara, others storm Abia as Sen Ohuabunwa buries wife

By Steve Oko

It was a gathering of who-is-who in Nigeria at Arochukwu ancient town, Abia State on Saturday as Senator Mao Ohuabunwa buried his late wife, Lady Nimi Ohuabunwa, amidst tears.

Lady Nimi, 61, died on July 22 after a protracted ailment at an Abuja hospital.

Some of the dignitaries at the burial were the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi; and the immediate-past Governor of Rivers State and the incumbent Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Nyesom Wike.

Others were Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State; his Abia State counterpart Alex Otti; former Abia Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu; and his Deputy, Sir Ude Oko Chukwu.

On the roll call also were Minister of State, (Oil) for Petroleum Resources, Heineken Lokpobiri; Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe; Senate Chris Anyanwu; Senator Emma Nwaka; and former Chairman of Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Chief Onyema Ugochukwu.

Present also were the Secretary General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Dr Okey Emuchay; former Nigeria Ambassador to Argentina, Chief Empire Kanu; former Secretary to State Government, Abia State, Dr Eme Okoro; and former Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Abia State, Chief Tony Ukasanya.

Chief Chinwe Udensi, Chief David Onuoha Ogba ( Bodex), Oil baron, Chris Igwe, Hon. Cosmos Ndukwe, were also spotted at the event.

Former and serving lawmakers, including Hon. Chukwudi Apugo; Hon. Luke Okara, captains of industry, friends and associates of the Ohuabunwa dynasty as well as illustrious Aro sons and daughters attended the burial in their numbers.

Earlier in a funeral church service at the Anglican Communion Arochukwu, the Primate of Anglican Church Nigeria, the Most Rev. Henry Ndukuba, urged Christians to live for God and not for themselves or anybody.

The Primate who entitled his message:” Jesus Our Consolation”, urged the family not to over grief over the death of Lady Ohuabunwa who he described as a committed believer.

He said that the deceased lived her life for God despite her health challenges, urging Christians to always be mindful of eternity.

In a remark, Gov. Otti expressed grief over the demise of Lady Ohuabunwa at a time the family and society needed her companionship and motherly cares.

He prayed God to comfort the family and all those affected by the exit of the deceased.

In and interview with Vanguard, Senator Ohuabunwa expressed deep pain and sorrow over the death of his “wife and companion”.

“She has been there for me all the time; she was my Pilar of support and prayer warrior even when I was weak”, he lamented, fighting back his tears.

The former Leader, ECOWAS Parliament who was visibly devastated, said something precious had gone out of him by the exit of the wife of his youth.

Head of the Ohuabunwa dynasty and former President of the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria, PSN, Mazi Sam Ohuabunwa, described the demise of Lady Ohuabunwa as a devastating blow to the family.