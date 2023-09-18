Obaseki/Shaibu rift: Don’t make Edo ungovernable – Ex-CoS

Obaseki and Philip

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY –A former Chief of Staff to Governor Godwin Obaseki, Taiwo Akerele has cautioned the governor and his deputy, Rt. Hon Philip Shaibu is against making the state ungovernable because of their political differences.

Akerele who is also a Development Economist was reacting to the latest development in the crisis between the two where the entrance gate to Shiabu’s office inside the government house was on Monday morning thereby preventing Shaibu from accessing his office.

Although aides to the governor said the office of the deputy governor has been relocated to a new location which Shaibu was aware of and the civil servants in his office have already moved there, Shaibu said he has not received any official communication from the governor to relocate.

But Akerele in a statement made available to newsmen at the sidelines of the UNGA78 (78th UN General Assembly) in New York which copy was sent to Vanguard called on the two to halt their interpersonal squabble and focus on governing the state in the best interest of its citizens.

Akerele, a chieftain of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Edo state in the statement feared that this distraction has the potential to negatively affect the security, governance, and prosperity of Edo State.

According to the statement, “It is disheartening to witness the recurrent personal battles between Governor Obaseki and Deputy Governor Shaibu. “Their ongoing feud is causing severe disruptions, hindering the state from progressing and addressing the significant challenges it faces.”

Mr. Akerele further asserted that while the Governor and Deputy Governor continue their public sparring, “the security of lives and property within Edo State remains at risk” and called on the security agencies, under the control of President Tinubu, to ensure the safety and well-being of the people, thereby compensating for the government’s inability to properly address the pressing security concerns.

“I implore President Tinubu and the security agencies to take immediate action and safeguard the lives and property of the people of Edo State.

“They must ensure the security of the state, especially in times of political instability caused by personal disagreements. Edo State deserves a stable and secure environment for its citizens to thrive.”