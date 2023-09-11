 Obaseki sends Shaibu to new office outside government house

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – DESPITE the Edo State Deputy Governor, Rt. Hon Philip Shaibu’s statement withdrawing the suit he instituted against his boss and others in Abuja over a purported plan to impeach, the deputy governor and staff in his office have been sent out of the Edo State government house and relocated to a new building that was formerly housing the Edo State Procurement Agency.

When Vanguard visited the facility situated at No 7, Dennis Osadebey Avenue close to the emergency gate of the government house, the security man at the gate denied the reporter entry as he claimed Vanguard Reporter did not possess a government house identification card but some civil servants were sighted already moving into the new office while some workers were sighted still cleaning the compound.

Also sighted were some plain cloth security aides to the deputy governor who drove into the facility and later left.

It was gathered that a memo directing the relocation to the new location was issued last week by the Permanent Secretary, Head of Office to the Permanent Secretary, Deputy Governor’s Office and a reminder was issued over the weekend.

An aide to Shaibu while confirming the development said “We have been told to move and we have started movement today. The memo was sent directly to the Permanent Secretary, it was a tow paragraph memo from the HoS but the civil servants are the ones moving right now, the letter was sent to the PS so we are waiting for directives. The civil servants are moving today but we may move before the end of the week” the aide said.

It would be recalled that a statement issued by Shaibu last week withdrawing the suit said his decision was to respect the intervention of several individuals including religious, prominent Edo people and the traditional institution and also appreciated the governor for agreeing on the peace initiatives.

The statement read: “Re: SUIT NO. FHC/ABJ/CS/1027/2023 Between: – Rt. Hon. Comrade Philip Shaibu and Inspector General of Police, State Security Service, The Governor of Edo State and The Chief Judge of Edo State.

“Arising from the series of meetings held with me and also with Mr. Governor by well-meaning Edolites and indeed Nigerians including Party Leaders, Traditional Rulers, and my Archbishop, His Grace Most Rev’d Dr. Augustine Akubeze, the Archbishop of Benin Archdiocese on the issues that led to my going to Court on the above-named suit and with due respect to these eminent personalities and leaders whose persuasions and persons | cannot ignore, |, Rt. Hon. Comrade Philip Shaibu has authorized and instructed my Solicitors to withdraw the Suit forthwith.

“I wish to sincerely thank and appreciate these well-meaning Nigerians, Party Leaders, Traditional Rulers, and my Archbishop, His Grace Most Rev. Dr. Augustine Akubeze for their kind words, advice, and encouragement thus far in ensuring peace and unity in our dear State Edo. I also wish to place on record my special thanks to Mr. Governor, my boss, and my senior brother for this path of peace. “Rt. Hon. Comrade Philip Shaibu.