Obaseki committed to healthcare in Edo — Attoh, Etsako East LG boss

By Dickson Omobola

THE Chairman of Etsako East Local Government Area, Benedicta Attoh, on Thursday, said Governor Godwin Obaseki was committed to providing sustainable infrastructure and quality drugs for primary healthcare.

Attoh, who lauded Obaseki for strengthening health services, noted that his enhancement of staff quarters for health workers will promote effective disease surveillance.

“The absence of resident medical practitioners has led to many preventable deaths,” she said.

In his remark, the General Manager of the Edo State Community and Social Development Agency, Engr. Osarume Osazuwa, said: “We are here to create awareness in this community and collaborate with the local government and community as partners in progress.”

Osazuwa, who said human resources within the community would be used for the execution of the project, added that the construction materials must be acquired in Imiegba community to ensure a circular flow of resources.

On his part, the Ogieaga of 111 Ibie clan, Alhaji Ali Sulayman, assured that the Ibie communities will provide necessary support to ensure the speedy completion of the projects.

Highlights of the programme were the presentation of 30% installment cheque to Attoh, who also made the presentation to the traditional ruler of the community for onward presentation to the community development.