Oba Gbadebo a rallying point for Egbas – Amuzu

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

A House of Representatives candidate, on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun State in the 2023 general elections, Chief Toyin Amuzu said, the Alake and Paramount ruler of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo is a rallying point for the people of Egbaland.

Amuzu, who is Asiwaju Leragun of Egba, while congratulating the monarch on his 80th birthday, described the traditional ruler as a rare leader whose leadership has produced more leaders and development in Egba kingdom and beyond.

Amuzu said Oba Gbadebo is a great exemplar of courage, dedication, drive and belief in God and humanity.

“When Oba Adedotun Aremu Gbadebo, joined the army in 1969, and attended the Command and Staff College, Jaji from September 1978 to August 1979, no one would have thought he will rise to eventually become the Principal Staff Officer to Major-General Tunde Idiagbon and the Chief of Staff at the Supreme Headquarters, Dodan Barracks, from January 1984 to September 1985. But with dint of hardwork, dedication and commitment he rose and retired from the army as a colonel.

“Kabiyesi’s election as Alake in August 2005 ended a six-month period of uncertainty about who would succeed the former Alake, Oba Oyebade Lipede, who joined his ancestors on 3rd of February 2005. It was a high point, when Oba Gbadebo scored 15 out of 23 votes in an election conducted by the Egba kingmakers, defeating eight competitors.

“Since then, Egbaland had witnessed an unprecedented development. Oba Adedotun Gbadebo III is very obsessed with the positive development of his kingdom and his ascension has been a rallying point for all Egba sons and daughters, whose impacts are felt across Nigeria.

“Truly, finding a good man you can look up to is rare, but not impossible. With his interest in development change, this 10th Alake of Egbaland is a good man who is responsible, has integrity and value other people.

“His love and passion brought me back home to come and contribute my own quota to the development of our homestead and people. As a proud Egba indigene whose family lineage is the custodian of great warriors from Igbehin, the chieftaincy title of Asiwaju Leragun was bestowed on me. For this and many others, we would continue to serve our people.

“No doubt, Kabiyesi in the past years have exhibited uncommon wisdom, remarkable vision, and exemplary leadership in the progress of Egbaland and the overall general interests of Ogun State and Nigeria.

“We are thankful for your enduring legacies and pray that, as you celebrate your 80th birthday, you will be graced with many more years filled with sound health and joy on the throne of your fore-fathers and mother earth.

“I wish you peace, good health, and happiness. Congratulations and happy 80th birthday sir”, Amuzu concluded.