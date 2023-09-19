NYG: We’re ready to defend our title – Team Delta

Stephen Keshi stadium

Five days to the commencement of the 7th edition of the National Youth Games, Team Delta has intensified it’s preparations ahead of the games to be held at the Steven Keshi International Stadium Asaba.

The young athletes who have been in camp were taken through rigorous training by their Coaches as the six time champions of the National Youth Games looks to maintain its dominance in the cadet sports meet.

Team Delta who had won every edition of the National Youth Games since it’s inception in 2013 are favorites to win the age grade annual sports fiesta.

The Project Manager, Media, Publicity and Mobilization of the Local Organizing Committee, Comrade Moses Etu while reacting to Team Delta’s preparation said the team does not want to leave any stone unturned in delivering another title triumph.

Comrade Etu said that as hosts Team Delta have been tipped to successfully defend it’s title saying that if the athletes failed to prepare then it would end up as a pipe dream.

The former Chairman of WARRI Wolves Football Club said that the athletes are being put in top shape to defend their title successfully as that was what was expected by Deltans.

He assured the athletes that Governor Sheriff Oborevwori had put in place everything needed to make them compete favourablt asserting that their welfare remained paramount to the Governor.

He also enjoined them to remain stedfast as the Chairman of the State Sports Commission, Chief Tonobok Okowa and management of the Commission were committed to giving them the necessary Filip to further enhance their careers.

The 7th Edition of the National Youth Games commences on 20 September with the opening ceremony taking place on Sunday September 30 at the iconic Steven Keshi International Stadium, Asaba.