NYG: Ekiti Governor recalls Sports Council boss over athletes’ poor kitting

Ekiti Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, has recalled the General Manager of Ekiti State Sports Council, Adekunle Adeyemi, from the ongoing 7th National Youth Games in Asaba, Delta, over the athletes’ poor kitting.

Adeyemi’s recall was announced on Sunday through a statement signed by the State Commissioner for Information, Taiwo Olatunbosun in Ado Ekiti.

The statement directed the GM to immediately account for the poor kitting of the state’s athletes at the opening session of the competition.

It described the development as unfortunate, adding that the state will take full responsibility of the regrettable incident.

“The directive followed the shabby appearance of the state contingent at the march-past event during the opening ceremony of the National Youths Games.

“Adeyemi is expected to explain circumstances leading to the shabby kitting of the state athletes at the opening session, which photograph is circulating online.

“He was directed to hand over to the next most senior official at the games and return home immediately.

“The official who will act as head of the delegation is to oversee the welfare and wellbeing of the athletes at the competition,” the statement read.

The commissioner said that the state government made adequate provisions for the team’s participation at the games.

He restated the commitment of Oyebanji administration to providing platforms for Ekiti youths to exhibit their God-given talents in line with its youth development and job creation agenda.