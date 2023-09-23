NYG 2023: I’m here to win, says 8-year-old gymnast

Miss Esther Fatayo, an eight-year-old gymnast representing Team Ogun at the 7th National Youth Games holding in Asaba has said she is in Asaba to win medals.

Fatayo told journalists on Saturday in Asaba that she was aware of the task ahead of her, but added that she was determined to prove herself at the games.

“I am here to win medals. I am not intimidated at all by the size and age of other gymnasts because I came here prepared.

“I want to do my state proud and by the grace of God, I will be going back home with medals,” Fatayo said.

Meanwhile, Miss Goodness Ogodo of Team Delta has won the first gold medal at the games in the 44kg weightlifting category.

Following her victory, she received a cash gift of N100,000 from the Pillar of Sports in Nigeria, Chief Donatus Aguejidike, a former president of the Karate Federation of Nigeria (KFN).

Also, the president of the Aquatic Federation of Nigeria, Mrs Chinoye Aliyu, said the best athletes at the 7th National Youth Games would represent the country at the Commonwealth Youth Games in Trinidad and Tobago.

Aliyu, a member of the Main Organising Committee, observed that Delta was well prepared to host hitch-free youth games.

She said the 2023 games offered an opportunity to rewrite the history of Nigeria sports in the Commonwealth, which will hold in the Caribbean country between 4th to 11th August 2024.

“We are here for every sport. We are here to get the best that would represent Nigeria in the Commonwealth Youth Games.

“For us in swimming, we will ensure that we are in contact with the best swimmers, no matter which state they come from.

“We will keep in touch with them to ensure a good outing in Trinidad and Tobago,” Aliyu said.

She urged all the participating athletes to be good ambassadors of their states and eschew acts capable of Jeopardising their future. (NAN)