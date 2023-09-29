NYG 2023: Anambra wins female 4x100m gold, 200m silver

The team of Chiamaka Nwankwo, Lucy Nwankwo, Oluebube Ezechukwu and Adaeze Eze from Anambra, sent the ecstatic crowd at the Stephen Keshi Stadium Asaba into a frenzy when they dominated and won the 4×100 female relay final of the National Youth Games on Friday.

The quartet finished the race in 47.80 seconds to win the only available gold in the event.

In the 200m final, Lucy dropped a place to win the silver in 24.88 seconds while Ezechukwu finished third after ending the race in 25.11 seconds to win the bronze.

With these victories, Anambra now has a total of 14 medals, including six gold, five silver and three bronze.

Anambra will compete in the 100m final, scheduled for Saturday, before the closing ceremony. (NAN)