NYCN Europe election: Senator Imasuen congratulates Idahosa

The Chairman, Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions, Senator Neda Imasuen has congratulated Ambassador Collins Idahosa on his emergence as the Governor, National Youth Council of Nigeria, Europe Chapter.

The lawmaker representing Edo South senatorial district in a letter he personally signed said that Idahosa’s victory at the National Youth Council election as the governor of the Council, Europe Chapter was well deserving.

He beseeched God to grant him the knowledge and wisdom to stir the responsibilities and roles of the honourable office.Idahosa who is based in Sweden emerged the governor of National Youth Council of Nigeria, Europe chapter, in an election conducted recently.

Other members of the executives of the NYCN, Europe Chapter include Mrs Aghanti Tarela and Oludare Olusola Olowora for the United Kingdom; Prince Noble Otadaferua – Netherland; Dr Ayo Anifowose – Germany DENG; Micheal Otumun – Czech Republic; Oyediran Oyedayo – Poland.

Others are Victor Chibuike Osuji – Turkey; Ebhodaghe Joe – Belgium; Osas Otabor – Luxembourg; Morgan Omorogbe – Italy and Mercy Osaigbovo – Scotland, while Olaoluwa Oyedola, serves as the Organisation Secretary.