NUT urges Tinubu to ensure full implementation of government promises

By Funmilayo Adeyemi

The Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) has urged President Bola Tinubu to ensure full implementation of the government’s promises to teachers in order to attract the best brains in the profession.

The National President of NUT, Titus Amba said this in Abuja on Tuesday at a news conference to mark the commencement of activities lined up for the commemoration of the 2023 World Teachers’ Day, scheduled for Oct.5.

The 2023 commemoration has the theme: “The teachers we need for the Education we want: The global imperative to reverse teacher shortage”.

He said that former President Muhammadu Buhari at the 2020 World Teachers Day, approved a special salary scale and new retirement age for teachers as well as other incentives.

He called on Tinubu to ensure full implementation of the promises so that teachers would be able to deliver greater services for national development.

Amba underscored the importance of quality education towards advancing sustainable development.

He commended efforts of the Federal Government in revitalising the education sector for greater service delivery.

“Every society needs quality education for sustainable development, and every education system needs the right quantity and quality of teachers to achieve set goals.

“It is Important therefore that the acute shortage of teachers experienced in many schools especially at the basic education subsector is given due attention by all tiers of government.

“It is therefore expected that the new administration of President Bola Tinubu will not hesitate to activate the teacher policy reforms of the past administration by ensuring the implementation of the teacher incentives approved by former President Muhammadu Buhari in 2020.

” This include extension of teachers retirement age to 65 years and teaching service years to 40, payment of special salary scale for teachers, sponsorship of teachers to annual refresher trainings, among others, in order to attract the “best brains” into the teaching profession,” he said.

He expressed hope that the Ministers of Education would work closely with key stakeholders to ensure the enthronement of a functional quality education system.

This he said would yield the desired results for the future well-being of the learners and for the growth and development of the country.

He therefore, pledged the union’s committed to the ideals of the teaching profession while also promised to play its role in building the nation.

Earlier, the Minister of Education, Prof. Tahir Mamman said that teachers played key role in transforming any nation, hence any nation that does not treat its teachers well would end up not progressing.

Mamman assured teachers that their needs would be met within the available resources of the country.

“The theme draws attention to the strategic role teachers play in achieving quality education for all and the dire need to rejuvenate the profession for sustainability.

“The core of the commemoration lie on the symposium that will take place soon after this media brief. Renown educators and policymakers will come together to examine the theme,” he said.

He added that the Director-General, National Teachers Institute (NTI), Kaduna, Prof. Musa Maitafsir would discuss on “Teacher Attrition Crisis: Explore the reasons behind the attrition of qualified teachers and its impact on the Education system.

He listed those to also make presentation on the day as the Registrar, Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN), Prof. Josiah Ajiboye, NUT President and many others.

He said that in recognition of the unwavering dedication of educators worldwide and innovative contribution to teaching and learning, presentations of Excellence Awards would be made to outstanding teachers who have made exceptional contributions to the field of education.

Also, the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Education, David Adejo said that the federal government had ruled on the revitilisation of teaching policy and had implemented six out of the 11 promises to teachers.

Adejo said the government was committed to ensuring that the needs of Nigerian teachers were met.