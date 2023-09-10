Vacate our national headquarters or prepare for showdown – NURTW warns Agbede-led group

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) has issued a stern warning to the members of the Lagos State Park Management Committee, led by Alhaji Tajudeen Agbede.

The union demands that Agbede and his group vacate the National Secretariat of the union immediately or brace for a severe confrontation.

The ultimatum was delivered in a joint official statement on Sunday in Abuja by Alhaji Ibrahim Sanda Kuje and Alhaji Saliu Adamu, Chairmen of the FCT and Nasarawa State Councils of the union, respectively.

“We have had enough of this illegal occupation,” they stated, signaling a hardening of stance against what the union regards as rampant and unchecked imposture.

The union’s leaders accused Agbede and his supporters of an audacious coup d’état, alleging that he had been installed as the caretaker President of the union, thereby usurping the position of the legitimately elected President, Alhaji Tajudeen Ibikunle Baruwa.

The union likened the seizure of power to a military overthrow, condemning it as an act that should be universally condemned.

Furthermore, the statement warned Agbede and his group to vacate the union’s national headquarters or face the consequences.

It read in part, “Toppling of an elected trade union President is similar to a coup d’etat and should be condemned by all well-meaning Nigerians and members of the union.

“The Constitution of the union frowns seriously against the use of any means other than that as prescribed by the constitution to effect a change in any organ of the Union.

“We have refrained from launching a counterattack, believing that common sense would prevail in vacating the headquarters of the union to allow the authentic President to assume office. However, our efforts have been in vain.

“In light of the above, the officers and members of the union in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and Nasarawa State have unanimously resolved not to stand idly by while impostors continue to occupy the National Headquarters of the union in the FCT.

“We warn Agbede and his ‘gang of hired thugs’ to vacate the national headquarters of the union or prepare for a showdown.”

The union also accused Alhaji Najeem Usman Yasin, the former President of the union, of gross misconduct and unlawful actions aimed at destabilizing the union.

They called for an end to Yasin’s alleged misuse of the police force for harassment and intimidation, asserting that his friendship with the Inspector General of Police has been exploited to his advantage.

The statement argued that the union is not Yasin’s personal enterprise, stressing that he should “allow the incumbent President, Alhaji Tajudeen Ibikunle Baruwa, to breathe.”

In a call to action, the NURTW urged the Nigeria Police Force and other security agencies to intervene and prevent a potential outbreak of violence.

“We once again appeal to the police and other security agencies to take the necessary measures to prevent an impending bloodbath. No person or group has a monopoly of violence,” implying that failure to address the issue may lead to retaliation.

Despite the escalating tension, the union leaders extended an olive branch to members who had joined the park management but now wished to return to the union.