NURTW Leadership Crisis: Rights group call for caution in Lagos

By Providence Ayanfeoluwa

Rights group, Centre for Human and Socio-Economic Rights, CHSR has called for caution in Lagos State, over leadership crisis in National Union of Road Transport Workers, NURTW faction which could jeopardize Lagosians if not well managed.



President of CHSR, Comrade Alex Omotehinse, made the call at a media briefing, pleading with the Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Inspector General of Police, Mr. Kayode Egbetokun, to resist pressure to be dragged into the agenda of individuals who are determined to hijack legitimate structures and constituted authorities of NURTW.



He called on government at the federal and state levels to ensure peaceful activities amongst stakeholders in transport union in line with rules and regulation and without interference and forceful hijack of established structures, considering that transportation is key to economic transformation.

Omotehinse called on Sanwo-Olu to impress it on Alhaji Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly known as MC Oluomo to be contented with his roles as the chief manager of Parks and Garages and allow other stakeholders within NURTW breathe and operate without interference in Lagos.



His words: “It should be worrisome that the civilian coup in NURTW clearly appears to enjoy active connivance of the Nigerian State as manifested by the partisanship of the Nigerian Police. What is however of immediate concern and source of worry is the subterranean manoeuvres to impose MC Oluomo as leader of NURTW in Lagos State in spite of having publicly severed relationship with NURTW and assumed a new role.



“We are deeply worried that the undemocratic and crude imposition of outsiders on legitimately constituted authority through the back doors and dark corridors to hijack the leadership of the NURTW is manifesting in Lagos State. Our position is clearly in defence of the constitutional rights of citizens in a democratic dispensation. The right to form and belong to an association including Trade Union based on established laws and regulations is eloquently recognised and guaranteed by the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended.



“As far as we know and in line with what is already a public knowledge, MC Oluomo belongs to Parks and Garages Management while Alhaji Fatai Adesina is the duly and legally recognised leader of Lagos State Council of NURTW under an extant law that is sacrosanct. The NURTW structure and Alhaji Fatai leadership have not been allow to operate by Lagos State government on account of alleged proscription of the union notwithstanding that the union has remained law abiding in demonstration of commitment to the stability and advancement of the developmental agenda of Lagos.



Dignitaries at the briefing include: National Coordinator, Campaign Against Impunity, Comrade Shina Loremikon; Comrade Olatunde Owoeyewise, of Centre for Physically Challenged and Peoples Rights; Comrade Funmi Ajayi, of Community Women Initiative; among others.