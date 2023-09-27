NULGE rues workers’ poor working conditions, insists on autonomy for LGs

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – THE Nigerian Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) Wednesday decried the poor working conditions of workers especially occasioned by the removal of fuel subsidy and called for urgent attention from governments at all levels.

Besides, the Union said local government areas across the country can only give their best to the people if they enjoy financial autonomy which it said was lacking.

The National President of NULGE, Comrade Ambali Olatunji, stated these at the 2nd NULGE National Youth Conference, 2023 held in Benin City, Edo State.

He said “governments must be serious and stop playing politics with workers’ lives. The retinue of aides at the federal level is unnecessary.

“We have technocrats in the system who can also pilot the scheme very well, government must address the issue of wages to workers immediately. Wages of workers should be increased to between 30% to 35% to cushion the effects of fuel subsidy removal.

“If the government is serious about bringing development to the people, they should ensure granting financial autonomy to local governments, so that we would be able to activate the various departments to bring good governance to the people. Giving people money is not the best way, teach them and give them the right skills and empower them.

“We believe that there is an infrastructural gap in the local governments, government needs to provide some equipment like tractors, graders and heavy machines to open up rural roads and allow people to engage in agriculture because Nigeria must get it right. If we don’t fix the local government, we can never fix Nigeria,” he stressed.

On the effects of fuel subsidy removal, he said the government should encourage vehicle owners to convert from petrol (PMS) to CNG (Condensed Natural Gas) at subsidized rates.

Edo state governor, Godwin Obaseki, represented by the Chairman Local Government Service Commission, Edo state , Chief Tom Uloko stressed that the intention of Obaseki is for the local governments to generate their revenues which he said would enable speedy development.