NUJ condemns worsening insecurity in N/Central, kidnap of Benue Commissioner

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, has condemned the kidnap of the Benue State Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism even as it lamented the worsening insecurity in the North Central Zone of the country.

The union described the development as worrisome and urged the government and security operatives to take decisive action to halt the trend.

The NUJ in a statement issued Monday in Makurdi by its National Vice President Zone D, Chris Atsaka, also decried the ceaseless threats to the lives of Nigerians arising from the activities of armed groups in the North Central Zone of the country.

The NUJ expressed worry that the worsening insecurity in the Zone was taking its toll on the socio-economic live of the people.

Mr. Atsaka in the statement “recalled with regret the ongoing spate of abductions, kidnappings, banditry and other forms of criminal activities and urge the government and security to redouble their efforts at halting the trend.”

He also “decried activities of bandits in Niger State as well as the continued herdsmen/farmers crisis on the Plateau, Benue and Nasarawa states, which is stunting economic growth in the Zone.”

While sympathising with the effected people and governments of the Zone, the Vice President called for decisive action to restore nomalcy in the affected areas.