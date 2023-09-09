NSIB probes aircraft incident in Lagos

The Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau, NSIB, yesterday, launched an investigation into an incident involving a Lagos-bound aircraft.

The aircraft, an Embraer ERJ145, with the nationality and registration Marks of 5N-BWY, was owned by the United Nigeria Airlines, UNA.

The aircraft, with 51 passengers and four crew members onboard was en-route Lagos from Abuja, when it landed on Runway 18R of Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos, skidding off the runway.

Director Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, NSIB, Tunji Oketunbi, in a statement, said there was no injury or fatality recorded, urged the general public to help with information that would aid its investigation.