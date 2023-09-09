NSIB begins investigation into UNA aircraft incident in Lagos

By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja

An investigation has been launched by the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) into an incident involving a Lagos-bound aircraft.

The aircraft in question is an Embraer ERJ145 with the Nationality and Registration Marks of 5N-BWY, owned by United Nigeria Airlines, UNA.

Vanguard reports that the incident took place on the 7th of September, 2023, at approximately 06:33 pm local time.

The aircraft, with 51 passengers and 4 crew members onboard was en-route Lagos from Abuja. However, the aircraft on landing on Runway 18R of Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos, skidded off the runway.

In a statement, Saturday, signed by the Director Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, NSIB, Tunji Oketunbi, stated that there was no injury or fatality recorded.

NSIB, however, solicits information from the general public in form of pictures, video or recording evidence to assist in conducting a comprehensive investigation through it’s emergency line: +234-807-709-0909.