NSCDC nabs pastor over alleged N1.6m visa scam

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Ondo State Command, has arrested a 39-year-old Pastor, Michael Ogundepo, over alleged visa scam.

In a statement on Monday in Akure, DSC Aidamenbor Daniel, the Command’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), said the suspect obtained N1.67 million to procure visa for one Miss Fagbuyiro Ajetomobi-Yemi.

Daniel added that Ogundepo of No. 15 Ewu Agbo street, Ikorodu Lagos, seized both the money and the complaint’s passport for two months, thereby denying her the opportunity to apply for another Visa.

“The command invited the suspect severally, but he declined the invitation. He claimed to be outside the country and used a fake international number to call the complainant as a disguise.

“So, the suspect was arrested when he was invited to collect the sum of N3,000,000 for a Visa job, without him knowing it was a bait.

“However, investigation has revealed that he has duped several other unsuspecting clients,” the NSCDC PRO said.

Daniel said that the suspect would be charged to court after completion of investigation.

According to him, the action of the pastor is punishable under Section 419 of Criminal Code Law, Cap 37, Vol. 1 of Ondo State, 2006