NSCDC arrests three fibre cable thieves in Abuja

Omeiza Ajayi

The Federal Capital Territory FCT Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps NSCDC, has arrested three suspected vandals and cable thieves for unlawful possession of communication cables.

Command Spokeswoman, Comfort Okomanyi in a statement on Sunday disclosed that the suspects were caught around House on the Rock Church Junction, along the Airport road with fibre cables which were identified to be government property.

“The arrested suspects are Peter Kile, “M”, 27 years old from Vandeikya LGA Benue State; Akanuge Samuel, “M”, 27 years old from Konshisha LGA Benue State, and Justin Tundu, “M”, 31years old from Konshisha LGA Benue State.

“They will be handed over for prosecution after undergoing thorough investigations”, she stated.

According to her, the suspects were arrested by the NSCDC FCT Command Patrol team following intelligence reports that some criminals disguised as engineers pretending to be involved in cable works with the aim of vandalizing and carting away cables.

FCT Commandant of the NSCDC, Olusola Odumosu who expressed disgust at the level of vandalism and destruction of infrastructure in the territory, however vowed to launch a more intensified onslaught against criminals and vandals defacing the capital territory.

“We are going to flush vandals out of FCT. Thank God you are beginning to see the results of our reactivated patrol teams.

“We will intensify our efforts to fish out all of them, and more arrests would be made in due course.

“These three suspects vandalized and carted away fibre cables but unfortunately for them, the eagle eyed men of my patrol teams averted their plans.

“We shall deal decisively with them according to the extant laws to serve as deterrent to others,” Odumosu assured.

The FCT Commandant added that the Command is working in synergy with sister-agencies within the FCT and that collectively, they will sanitize the Federal Capital Territory by restoring peace and ensuring adequate security.

He Commended the FCT Minister, Barr. Nyesom Wike for his policy directions on security and general development of the FCT which the NSCDC has keyed into for better service delivery to all residents.

He warned vandals, hoodlums, scavengers and other criminals to find their way out of Abuja because there is no place to hide anymore.

Odumosu also pledged a round-the-clock surveillance of all infrastructure in the FCT, as his officers and men are fully on ground.