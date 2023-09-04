NSCDC arrests 3 suspected fibre cable thieves in Abuja

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA—The Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Commandant of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, has arrested three suspected vandals and cable thieves for unlawful possession of communication cables.

The command’s spokeswoman, Comfort Okomanyi, in a statement, yesterday, disclosed that the suspects were caught around House on the Rock Church Junction, on Airport Road with fibre cables, identified to be government property.

The statement, said: “The arrested suspects are Peter Kile, 27, from Vandeikya LGA, Benue State; Akanuge Samuel, 27, from Konshisha LGA, Benue State, and Justin Tundu, 31, from Konshisha LGA, Benue State.

“They will be handed over for prosecution after undergoing thorough investigations.”

According to her, the suspects were arrested by the NSCDC FCT Command patrol team following intelligence reports that some criminals disguised as engineers, pretended to be involved in cable works with the aim of vandalizing and carting away cables.

Meanwhile, FCT Commandant of the NSCDC, Olusola Odumosu, who expressed disgust at the level of vandalism and destruction of infrastructure in the territory. He, however, vowed to launch a more intensified onslaught against criminals and vandals defacing the capital territory.

He said: “We are going to flush vandals out of FCT. Thank God you are beginning to see the results of our reactivated patrol teams.

“We will intensify our efforts to fish out all of them, and more arrests would be made in due course.”