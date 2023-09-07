NSCDC arrests 14 vandals, shuts manufacturing company over adulterated lubricants

By Omeiza Ajayi

The Federal Capital Territory FCT Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps NSCDC has arrested 14 suspected vandals and scavengers.

Command Spokesman, Comfort Okomanyi in a statement said the suspects were picked up by NSCDC’s men on routine night patrol at different locations in the FCT where they were also constituting nuisance under bridges and around critical installations.

Parading the suspects at the Command Headquarters, the FCT Commandant, Odumosu Olusola re-emphasized his readiness to hunt down anyone with the aim of making the FCT a den of miscreants.

Commandant Odumosu vowed to be resolute in combating crime and criminalities in the FCT. He called on residents to remain vigilant and be supportive of the efforts of the NSCDC FCT Command in ensuring a safe, peaceful and pleasant place for all to live.

“Let it be known to criminals, scavengers and vandals in the city center and the suburbs of FCT that their days are numbered and we are coming for you.

“FCT will be too hot for you to stay, therefore, I advise you to relocate or face the wrath of the law”, Odumosu warned.

The suspects are: Muhammed Isa, ‘M’, 18, Kano; Elvis Okay Obingwa, ‘M’, 45, Abia; Eze Godwin, ‘M’, 39, Enugu; Basiru Abubakar, ‘M’, 23, Zamfara; Abdallah Zakariya, ‘M’, 40, Yobe; Hungano Dimas ‘M’ 27, Adamawa; Aliyu Mohammed ‘M’ 52, Niger; Basiru Abdullah ‘M’ 20, Nasarawa; Kabiru Usenu ‘ M’ 19, Katsina;

Godwin Isaac ‘M’ 24, Edo; Sunday Yusuf, ‘M’, 28, Kaduna; Lawal Badiru ‘M’ 25, Kwara; Yusuf Nuts ‘M’ 18, Kano; and

Hamsa Ibrahim, ‘ M’ 20, Jigawa State.

“The arrested suspects have been thoroughly interrogated and profiled. They will be handed over to the Abuja Environmental Protection Board AEPB for further prosecution”.

In another development, the Commandant General’s Intelligence Squad of the NSCDC on Wednesday shut down an illegal and unregistered manufacturing company which specializes in the massive production of fake Automated Transmission Fluid ATF and other lubricants at Ponpola village, Ido LGA of Oyo State.

Director of Public Relations at the Corps National Headquarters in Abuja, Afolabi Babawale said one suspect, Adegoke Sunday, 41, was arrested while efforts are ongoing to track down other accomplices who are now at large.

He said; “On Wednesday 06/09/2023, at about 1535hours, the CG’s special intelligence squad, which was acting on a credible tip off, stormed a location at Ponpola village, Gbekuba area, Iddo local government, Oyo State where it discovered an illegal and adulterated auto lubricants manufacturing company.

“The location is very remote and deceptive because the so called company was located inside a residential house and indulged in the production of engine oil and other lubricants which did not meet mandatory industrial standard”, said Babawale.

The Corps PRO explained further that the makeshift company was where the fake and adulterated auto transmission fluid, grease used in automobile engines and gears among other lubricants were being produced, packaged and sold as established brand lubricants to unsuspecting users.

“Among the items recovered from the location were over 2,500 one litre-containers of adulterated ATF, metal drums used for storage, adulterated grease, large quantities of chemicals used in the production of the adulterated oil, five industrial machines among other items

“In the meantime, the Commandant General Dr. Ahmed Abubakar Audi has ordered immediate closure of the company while the suspect, Sunday Adegoke who claimed to be the manager of the company has been taken into custody for further investigation.

*Samples of all the recovered exhibits mentioned above have also been taken and would be refered to the relevant agencies for further professional analysis”, he added.