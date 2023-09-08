NSCDC arrests 14 vandals, shuts company over adulterated lubricants

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA—The Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, has arrested 14 suspected vandals and scavengers.

Command spokesman, Comfort Okomanyi, in a statement said the suspects were picked up by NSCDC men on routine night patrol at different locations in the FCT, where they were also constituting nuisance under the bridges and around critical installations.

Parading the suspects at the Command Headquarters, the FCT Commandant, Odumosu Olusola, re-emphasized his readiness to hunt down anyone with the aim of making the FCT a den of miscreants.

Odumosu vowed to be resolute in combating crime and criminalities in the FCT.

He called on residents to remain vigilant and be supportive of the efforts of the NSCDC FCT Command in ensuring a safe, peaceful and pleasant place for all to live.

He said: “Let it be known to criminals, scavengers and vandals in the city centre and the suburbs of FCT that their days are numbered and we are coming for you.

“FCT will be too hot for you to stay, therefore, I advise you to relocate or face the wrath of the law.”

In another development, the Commandant General’s Intelligence Squad of the NSCDC on Wednesday shut down an illegal and unregistered manufacturing company, which specialised in the massive production of fake Automated Transmission Fluid, ATF, and other lubricants at Ponpola village, Ido Local Government Area of Oyo State.

Director of Public Relations at the Corps National Headquarters in Abuja, Afolabi Babawale said one suspect, Adegoke Sunday, 41, was arrested while efforts were on to track down other accomplices who are now at large.