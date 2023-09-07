NSCDC arrests 14, decries critical assets vandalism in FCT

Mr Olusola Odumosu, the FCT Commandant of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), has decried the level of vandalism of critical assets by miscreants in the territory.

Odumosu said on Thursday in Abuja that 14 suspects were arrested in different locations around the city while vandalizing critical assets and infrastructure.

”The suspects have been thoroughly interrogated and profiled. They will be handed over to the Abuja Environmental Protection Board for prosecution,” he said.

The commandant reiterated the commitment of the NSCDC to rid the city of miscreants, criminals and vandals.

”Criminals, scavengers and vandals should be aware that their days in the city are numbered.

”The city will be unsafe for anyone who indulges in criminal activities. We are committed to our duty,” he said.

Odumosu urged residents of the city to be vigilant and report suspicious movements around their neighbourhoods to security agencies.

”Residents should support the corps and other security agencies with intelligence information for effective service delivery.

”It is our collective duty as residents of the city to work towards a safe and peaceful environment,” he said.