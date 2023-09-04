November 11 Guber: CSOs task INEC on seamless process for efficiency of BVAS

Yakubu

…Warn against repeat of recent past mistakes

Ahead of the November 11 governorship elections in Kogi, Bayelsa and Imo States, Civil Society Organisations, CSOs, have tasked the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to create atmosphere for a seamless process for efficiency of the BVAS machines during the conduct of the polls.

The CSOs, operating under the aegis of Saving Our Votes, SOV, a coalition of INEC registered Civil Society Organisations, also advised the electoral umpire to adhere strictly to upholding the integrity of the state’s voters’ register.

Reading the speech at the press conference held weekend in Abuja, the Lead Trustee of Intercontinental Leadership Initiative, Prince Stafford Bisong, the groups warned INEC to learn from recent past mistakes by ensuring thar the conduct of the forthcoming governorship elections are fair, free and credible

According to them, “Over the years, many electoral commissions in Africa have seen the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, as an institution to learn from about good conduct of elections and election management but in recent times, our democracy has been epileptic with several records of malpractices leading to negative publications in the social and international media discrediting the entire electoral processes that has been painstakingly built.”

Other areas the CSOs expressed concerns as the elections draw closer include the conduct of security agencies before, during and after the elections should be in line with the International best practices.

The CSOs noted that, “Because of peculiar riverine terrain in these states, INEC should make cecum logistics preparations in ensuring that both sensitive and nonsensitive material get to the polling units on time.

“While we applaud technological advancements in the electoral process, INEC should find solutions in creating a seamless process for efficiency of the BVAS machines

“We call on politicians to recalibrate their minds knowing that leadership is a Trust for selfless service to the people and politics is the game that produces such leaders. Politicians should STOP seeing Politics as a Do-or-Die affair. And discourage violence perpetrated by their followers.

“The Nigerian Judiciary and Politicians should be informed that the BVAS has broken the thuggery and ballot snatching jinx and has ended massive thumb printing. Hence the need to stop trying to manipulate the electoral process,

“That all electoral stakeholders should advocate for judicial reforms and a review of the powers of the Election Petition Tribunal and Courts’ pre and post elections. Sanitizing the Judiciary will largely reduce the number of upturned and re-run elections emanating from the influence of politicians.

“We want to use this opportunity to commend INEC on the notable gains in our electioneering process while asking for more deliberate improvements.

“We use this opportunity to challenge the government of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to demonstrate his commitment to leaving behind a legacy of credible elections in Nigeria in line with the 2022 Electoral Act which is meant to bring sanity to our electioneering process.

“Finally, in the words of Thomas Jefferson and I quote, “We do not have government by the majority. We have government by the majority who participate in the election process.

“We hereby encourage every eligible voter in Bayelsa, Kogi and Imo states to participate in the electioneering process by ensuring that they have their PVCs handy and come out enmass to cast their votes and make it Count!

“To all stakeholders, vote buying is a cancer threatening to destroy our democracy. We therefore implore you to say NO to Vote buying and Vote selling. ‘