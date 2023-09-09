Nov 11 Poll: Bello’s achievements and referendum waiting to happen

Gov. Bello

By Boluwaji Obahopo, LOKOJA

People of Kogi West Senatorial district will not forget Friday, June 23rd, 2023 in a hurry. It was the day the prayers to their long held agitations for a university was answered when the Kogi state Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello signed into law the bill establishing the Kogi state University, KSU, Kabba.

Previous attempts by Federal lawmakers from the zone to convert the College of Agriculture, Kabba into a full fledged university never yielded the desired result. At best, it stopped at the tables of two formal Presidents who refused assent. To make matter worse, the internal agitations to convert the state university, Prince Abubakar Audu University, Anyigba (in the eastern flank named after former Governor Abubakar Audu) into a- multi campuses – university has always hit the brick wall due to ethnic subjugation. The people of the zone had therefore for many years put their hands under their chins, hoping for divine intervention – which came unexpectedly through Governor Bello.

While assenting to the bill, the Governor reiterated that the University in Kogi West was in honour of the vision of the founding fathers of the Senatorial District which his administration had made a reality. True to his promise and with lightening speed, Governor Bello immediately constituted implementation committees that came up with a good location, requirements needed including the university law, university brief and masterplan for approval and recognition of KSU, Kabba by the National Universities Commission, NUC – all these accomplished less than months of the pronouncement.

The processes had moved so fast that the committee had already concluded with the recruitment of principal staff. The State College of Education, Technical, in Kabba had been developed as temporary site, while one billion naira was said to have been released for the commencement of some major projects at the university site.

The development has made political pundits read politicking to the university, to them, the governor established the university to curry the favour of the zone. And they may be correct.

Despite parading three candidates for the November 11th election, the political pendulum in Kogi West seems to have changed in favour of the anointed candidate of the governor. Many groups within the zone have declared support for him to repay the governor for his gesture at the poll by voting for his party candidate, Usman Ododo of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

One of those groups who made the promise was the Kabba Development Union, the community where the university is situated. The group which praised the governor and hailed him for the measures he put in place for academic activities to commence in the university.

“These include the major road leading to the school, construction of an adjoining bridge, and so on,” Engr Emmanuel Ajibero, the KDU president stated.

The speed and commitment demonstrated in the realization of Kogi State University, KSU, Kabba has underscored Bello’s pronouncement on January 27th, 2016 when he was sworn in as governor for the first term that he would govern the state with fairness, equity and justice. The establishment of the university has scored political ‘hat trick’ for the APC – led administration and will in no small measure rub positively on the APC candidate at the poll because, the people of the zone, especially the Okun dominated area are lovers of quality education and are generally in tune with this academic development. This goes side by side with the expected transformation and upscale of commercial activities that Kabba township will witness. No doubt, KSU Kabba has obviously won the admiration of the people both at home and in the diaspora as well as tremendous support for the incumbent governor which will be extended to the APC candidate in the forthcoming November, election.

“This age-long dream fulfilled by the government of Alhaji Yahaya Adoza Bello, has helped majority of the Okun people in making their decisions come November 11th.” Bayo Olugbemi, an indigene of Iyara has stated.

Aside this new development, Governor Yahaya Bello has recorded several achievements since he assumed office in 2016. Some of the notable achievements of his administration include:

• Infrastructural development: The Bello administration has embarked on several infrastructural projects across the state. These projects include the construction of roads, bridges, and flyovers. The administration has also invested in the renovation and construction of schools and hospitals, noticeably, the Okene Reference hospital.

• Agriculture: The Bello administration has prioritized agriculture as a means of diversifying the state’s economy. The administration has provided farmers with access to credit facilities, improved seedlings, and fertilizers. The administration has also invested in the establishment of agro-processing industries to add value to agricultural produce and capped it with the establishment of Omi Rice Farm, one of the largest in Nigeria.

• Security: The Bello administration has made significant strides in improving security in the state . Even his nay sayers admitted him for that. The administration has collaborated with security agencies to tackle crime and criminality in the state. The administration has also invested in the procurement of security equipment and vehicles to aid security agencies in their operations.

• Youth Empowerment: The Bello administration has prioritized youth empowerment through the establishment of several programs aimed at creating job opportunities for youths in the state. The administration has also provided training and skills acquisition programs to equip youths with the necessary skills to be self-reliant.

In all of these, the governor stood tall in his commitment to educational upliftment of the state.

A foremost educationist, Mr. Suberu Ohiare expressed joy at the turn around of education in the state, “The Governor has changed education no doubt. Kogi will be the first state in the entire north to have three state universities – two of which were established by Bello. We are indeed happy.”

From the Reference hospital in Okene, Specialist Hospitals in three other towns of Gegu Beki, Isanlu and Ajaokuta along with the rehabilitation of Primary Health Centres in more than 70 communities, to the conversion of the old Lokoja Township Stadium into a multipurpose event centre, the Mohammodu Buhari Square, which now accommodates 15,000 regular sitters and 600 VIPs, to the befitting office edifices for some parastatals amongst which are the Graphic Newspaper and Revenue House owned by Kogi Internal Revenue Service, Bello deserves all the accolades he could get.

Unfortunately, his tenure will come to an end in just four months, making Kogites to start yearning and hoping for continuity.

Political analysts have x-rayed the need for continuity. They noted that success in leadership and governance have been meticulously planned and executed, and that the intentionality of Bello to embark on the creation of Kogi State 32-Year – Development Plan necessitated the needs for an “Inside – man” to be the handler of Kogi job.

Quoting the governor, “This plan will project Kogi State developmental aspirations for the next three decades, outlining both the short-term objectives that will derive from it and the longer term aspirations that must be pursued.”

Bello’s vision in doing this is clear: to provide a ready Blueprint for Kogi State future leadership to continue developing the State into Nigeria’s foremost and most secure emerging commercial hub, leveraging the geographical location, natural endowments, and human resources for a sustainable future. This envisions a functional socio-polity with self-sufficient economy, high standards of living and abundant socioeconomic opportunities that are sustained by industrialization in an operational environment that promotes ease of doing business and climate-smart processes.

The state must therefore make a conscious efforts of transiting into the hand of a successor that is committed to continuity and consolidation of the far-reaching legacies of the present administration and can provide leadership that is so crucial to the next stage of development.

The governor himself at many fora confidently relates to Ododo’s ability to continue the upward trend in Kogi’s growth graph established by his “New Direction Administration”.

Ododo has also concurred to Bello’s ‘chest tapping” when he declared during his acceptance speech that, “This is a great opportunity for me to build on the success of our leader, Governor Yahaya Bello who has overseen one of the best-performing state economies in the country in the last seven years with proven records in security, human capital development, health, education, agriculture and critical infrastructure. I promise to consolidate on the gains of the present administration of His Excellency, Governor Yahaya Bello by deepening security architecture, investing in human capital development, agriculture, healthcare, tourism and critical infrastructure that will kick start the industrialization of Kogi as a frontline state in Northern Nigeria.”

Also, the State Commissioner for Information and Communication, Mr. Kingsley Fanwo has opined that the APC candidate will win the November poll, as the election will be a referendum of the performance of the incumbent, and Kogites clamouring for consolidation, “Apart from the excellent leadership qualities of Alhaji Usman Ododo, November 11 will be a referendum on the administration of Alh. Yahaya Bello. Kogites will respond to the need for continuity with resounding affirmation. GYB has performed excellently in the area of education, healthcare, civil service reforms, agriculture, capacity building, youth and women inclusion, security and many others. Ododo was a member of his administration and a member of his political family. He will consolidate on his achievements.”

Many may be the interests of political actors in choosing the next Governor that will occupy Lugard House, but all these interests fall below the informed position of the electorate who are well abreast of Bello’s performances and has critically analysed the need for consolidation.