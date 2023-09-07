Northern youths rally support for Wike, hail appointment of Mandate Secretaries

Omeiza Ajayi

The Northern Youth Initiative for Peace and Good Governance has urged residents of the Federal Capital Territory FCT to extend full support to the Minister, Nyesom Wike, saying his commitment to the principles of good governance, transparency, and accountability is duly noted.

President of the group, Umar Faruk Lawal, gave the charge in a statement issued Thursday in Abuja.

The Northern group also expressed gratitude to Wike for the recent appointment of Mr Bitrus Lawrence Garki as Mandate Secretary of the FCT Area Council Services Secretariat.

“We firmly believe that Mr Garki’s appointment is a testament to your dedication to selecting individuals who possess the necessary qualifications, experience, and unwavering commitment to serve our great nation. This decision resonates with your keen discernment in recognizing Mr. Garki’s aptitude for this pivotal role.

“Mr Garki’s impeccable credentials and professional background serve as a

testament to his competence and capacity to fulfill his responsibilities within the bounds of the law and for the greater benefit of all stakeholders. We have full confidence that his tenure as Mandate Secretary will result in a marked enhancement in the delivery of essential services to the residents of the Federal Capital Territory.

“As youth advocates for peace and good governance in the Northern region, we stand in solidarity with your efforts to further develop our capital city.

“Once again, we extend our heartfelt appreciation to you and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for this exemplary decision. We eagerly anticipate the positive impact that Mr. Bitrus Lawrence Garki will bring to his role as Mandate Secretary”, he added.