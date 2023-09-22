Northern Group commends Tinubu for nominating Olawande as Minister

Tinubu

Coalition of Arewa Progressive Youth (COAPY), an APC affiliated socio-political group has commended His Excellency, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR for the nomination of Mr. Ayodele Olawande as the Minister of State for youth.

The group gave the commendation after its meeting which held in Kaduna on Wednesday.

Speaking on behalf of COAPY; the Chairman, Mallam Abdulrahman Jallaludeen Araf described the nominee as a versatile youth leader whose extensive network among the youth demography demonstrates his pan-Nigeria mindset.

“Olawande has paid his dues as far as youth political movement is concerned. He started early and has made great contributions to the propagation of the progressive ideals of the APC,” Araf said.

While expressing its appreciation to President Tinubu, the group said it was a thing of joy that the era of “monkey dey work baboon dey chop” is now officially over in APC, noting that the long years of service of the new ministerial nominee to the party makes his nomination well deserved.

While wishing the Minister-designate success at the screening and confirmation hearing in the senate, COAPY enjoys Olawande to represent the youth constituency and to create more opportunities for greater youth inclusion in leadership.