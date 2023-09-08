Northern Christians lament, say ‘life becoming living hell’ as food prices soar

By Ibrahim Hassan, Kaduna

Kaduna -The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in the 19 Northern States and the Federal Capital has at the end of its quarterly meeting, alleged that Nigerians are suffering as a result of the removal of petrol subsidies, while life is becoming a living hell as prices of food, transportation and other essential commodities have gone up beyond the reach of the poor.

The Christian leaders’ meeting at the Catholic Social Centre, Kaduna was presided over by the Chairman of the association Rev. Yakubu Pam, and attended by leaders of the association in the 19 northern states and FCT.

The meeting, according to Chaplain Gilbert Jechonia, Public Relations Officer (PRO)

Northern CAN, deliberated on many issues, particularly the current economic hardship and security challenges facing Nigerians and the political crisis in neighbouring Niger Republic; and the various efforts being made by the federal government and other stakeholders towards resolving the problems.

“The meeting, therefore, resolved as follows:That Nigerians should continuously pray for peace, unity and stability of the country. There is mass poverty and hunger in the land, many Nigerians are barely struggling to make ends meet.

Many businesses have collapsed as a result of the harsh economic situation in the country. Unemployment has pushed many young people into crime.”

“The meeting commended security agencies for fighting insurgency and banditry which has contributed to the destruction of our economy.

However, it is not yet uhuru as the bandits continue to terrorise communities, especially in the north.

Almost on a daily basis, these criminals attack communities, killing and abducting people. Many people cannot go to their farms for fear of being abducted or killed.

We call on the federal government not to relent in empowering and supporting security agencies to crush the criminals.”

“The meeting called on President Bola Tinubu and governors of the 36 states of the federation to live up to the expectations of Nigerians, by ensuring that the economic and social problems bedeviling the country are addressed. The President and governors must run an all-inclusive government and ensure that development projects are distributed fairly to give every section of the country or state a sense of belonging.”

“The meeting called on President Bola Tinubu to do everything humanly possible to address the issue of food crisis in the land. Nigerians are suffering as a result of the removal of Petrol subsidy. Life is becoming a living hell as prices of food, transportation and other essential commodities have gone up beyond the reach of many of the poor masses.

The prices are on the increase on a daily basis. The free fall of the Naira to the Dollar and other foreign currency is a threat that the government must address for the good of our economy.”

“The meeting also commended the government for taking steps to cushion the effect of the removal of Petrol subsidy by way of providing palliatives.

However, it is our considered opinion that the provision of such palliatives is not a lasting solution to the hardship being faced by the masses. The government should take more concrete and realistic measures at addressing the problem than adopting this ad-hoc strategy that will only end up enriching few individuals.”

“The palliatives will end up in the pockets of some few individuals and their cronies as we have seen in Nasarawa state where some government officials in charge of the intervention were reported to have connived with some traders to divert the palliatives! We call on the government to also take drastic action against armed Fulani herders, who go about destroying crops by grazing on farmlands or wickedly cutting off the crops, especially in Plateau, Benue and Taraba states.”

“The meeting lamented the continuous erosion of Christian moral and ethical values and called on parents to pay more attention to the upbringing of their children…..On the political crisis in Niger Republic, meeting call on the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to explore all diplomatic avenues in resolving the issues rather than the use of force that might lead to war,” they said.